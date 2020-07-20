Press Releases of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes rewards customers with 'Ntoso' promo

StarTimes are rewarding their customers

Digital TV operator StarTimes has rolled out a promotion to reward subscribers who recharge using their mobile application, StarTimes ON.



The promo dubbed StarTimes “Ntoso?” is set to honour subscribers who recharge using the StarTimes ON APP with extra viewing days.



Starting from July 15 until August 31, 2020, subscribers who recharge their StarTimes subscription for 1 month get 5 days extra and if you recharge 2 months, you enjoy 10 days extra ntoso?.



StarTimes offers three bouquets with monthly subscription rates at GHC 70 for Super Bouquet, GHC 40 for Smart Bouquet and as low as GHC 20 for the Nova Bouquet.



The StarTimes Ntoso? promo applies to all bouquets and subscribers who recharge using the StarTimes ON APP during the promo duration, enjoy the offer.



“We have all been through tough times during this COVID-19 pandemic and StarTimes has put in enough strides to add more premium channels to our packages. With a lot more content available, it’s the right time to reward subscribers with extra viewing experience as they recharge to enjoy quality entertainment while staying safe at home.” Said Akofa Djankui Banson, Head of Marketing, StarTimes Ghana.



StarTimes ON is StarTimes' official App providing video streaming service of 70+ LIVE TV channels, exclusive LIVE football matches (UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Ghana Premier League, FIFA tournaments and events and online videos, catch up, short videos, plus TV guide of all 400+ channels on StarTimes’ digital TV platform.



The StarTimes Mobile Application which can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App store offers viewers over 70 channels.



Subscribers can link their decoder to the APP to check their account status, recharge their subscription and watch live TV anywhere with limited data consumption.

