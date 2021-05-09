Star Makers announce new shirt sponsor Abnort Sports Agency with three-year contract

Press Releases of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Star Makers

Star Makers have agreed on a three-year deal with Abnort Sports Agency to become their principal shirt sponsor from the 2021-22 season.



Abnort Sports Agency, a sports intermediary firm, will replace the fuel company Pacific, who have been the principal shirt sponsor since 2018.



The three-year agreement will begin at the start of the 2021-2022 season.



Star Makers’ club administrator and communication manager Mohammed Hafiz said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this sponsorship with one of the most exciting and dynamic global sports intermediary firm”.



“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 51,000 fans and followers on our social handles.



“Together with one goal of promoting the youth and sports in general will make us achieve our targets as stakeholders.”



Abnort Sports Agency CEO and founder Abraham Nii Nortey name the deal, “two global winning teams joining forces to make a great impact.”



This deal will see the sports agency logo printed on our jersey’s front view for the upcoming Second Division season.