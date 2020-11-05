Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered scoops Best Retail Bank in Ghana award at the 2020 Asian Banker Awards

Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, Head, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has won the award for the ‘Best Retail Bank in Ghana’ at the 2020 Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards. The award was presented to Standard Chartered Bank during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday November 4, 2020.



This adds to the growing list of international banking awards won by the Bank this year.



The Asian Banker’s Middle East & Africa Awards is the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards programme for consumer banking, transaction banking, risk management and technology implementation in the Middle East and Africa Region.



Commenting on the awards, Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, Head, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, said, “We are delighted to receive the recognition for our industry-leading capability in Retail Banking.



We have redefined banking in Ghana through innovation, understanding of technology and our best in class SC Mobile digital banking platforms. The convenience and security for our clients remain central towards digital design in our service delivery.



Our clients continue to enjoy a seamless and high-quality banking experience when they use our SC Mobile, Online, Digital Hubs to invest and grow their wealth, make payments through bank transfers or mobile money as well as self initiate any of the seventy banking service requests on mobile. Our modern digitized branches are available for advisory services to our clients.” she added.



Standard Chartered has achieved key milestones in its digital transformation agenda, initially by launching the first fully digital bank on mobile – SC Mobile app - with enhanced features including full onboarding of new clients in 15 minutes then installing Digital Banking Centres (DBCs) to augment its branch network and give clients access to investment products through its digital banking experience.



Speaking at the virtual award ceremony, Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, Asian Banker, said, “Economies are now pursuing a wider and more diverse range of policies towards regional integration and cooperation, and the financial system will accelerate its digital transformation and the adoption of online and remote transactions.”



“The Asian Banker will continue to track, evaluate and calibrate financial institutions that are on the journey to transform themselves into more competitive and sustainable digital players,” he added



Standard Chartered Ghana, with this award, adds to its list of growing awards which includes the Best Bank for Transformation in Africa, Best Wealth Management Bank and the Best Bank for Financing at the 2020 Euromoney Awards for Excellence and underscores its brand promise, Here for Good.



Each year, a total of more than 50 institutions across the MEA region are taken through evaluation processes, out of which winners emerge for their contribution to the banking sector. The programme is designed to identify emerging best practices in financial services and technology implementations and innovations.

