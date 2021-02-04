Press Releases of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered holds second draw of Season of Surprises Campaign

Second draw of Season of Surprises Campaign by Standard Chartered Bank Ghana was held in Accra

The second draw of the Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc Season of Surprises promotion was held in Accra.



The Season of Surprises campaign runs till March 2021 and clients can win prizes including 60 second shopping sprees, free fuel, and the ultimate prize of a sleek Citroen C5 Aircross from Silver Star Auto.



All clients need to do is download the SC Mobile App from either the Google Playstore or the App Store and deposit GHS200. Multiple deposits of GHS200 qualify clients for more chances to win.



The Bank held the second draw to reward six clients nationwide in the plush Citroen showroom of Silver Star Auto. Present at the draw were Mr. Asad Nazir CEO, Silver Star Auto, staff, and other stakeholders of the Bank. Prizes won include free fuel for three clients and a 60-second free shopping for three clients at Shoprite respectively.



Standard Chartered Bank has achieved key milestones in its digital transformation agenda, initially by launching the first fully digital bank on mobile – SC Mobile app - with enhanced features including full onboarding of new clients in 15 minutes then installing Digital Banking Centres (DBCs) to augment its branch network and give clients access to investment products through its digital banking experience.