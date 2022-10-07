Standard Chartered engages new priority banking clients

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has hosted a welcome reception for new clients who have joined the exclusive Priority Banking Segment. Priority Banking clients have access to a dedicated relationship manager as well as buying and selling Government issued Treasury bills and Bonds online on the SC Mobile App.



The engagement and networking event held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel brought together renowned businessmen and women who are clients of the bank. Dr. Setor Quashigah, Head, of Affluent & Wealth Management, welcomed the clients to the priority segment and reiterated the benefits of being part of the Standard Chartered family.



Standard Chartered offers an array of tailor-made products and services curated to suit the wealth-creation ambitions of our clients. The clients were taken through highlights of the bank’s unique Priority Banking proposition as well as discussions on growing, protecting their wealth, and taking good investment decisions.



Additionally, the bank’s wealth advisory team delved into topics ranging from local and international bonds, and foreign exchange to insurance. They also explained the DigiAdvisory service which connects clients to relationship managers and insurance specialists from the comfort of their homes.



The Bank used the opportunity to launch a deposit campaign – Unlimited Rewards, where a client and their partner will be rewarded with an exclusive tour of selected European cities. Clients will be required to make local currency deposits into their accounts and pay for transactions with their Standard Chartered Debit and/or Credit Cards.



The client with the highest average rate of growth will emerge the winner at the end of the three-month campaign. New to Bank clients are also invited to open accounts and join the campaign.