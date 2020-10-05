Press Releases of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Ghana becomes headline sponsor as KNUST School of Business celebrates 15th Business Week

Bank donates equipment and a GHS 50,000.00 sponsorship package

Bank donates state-of-the-art digital presentation equipment and a GHS 50,000.00 sponsorship package.



Sponsorship of KNUST Business Week is in line with the Bank’s digitization agenda.



Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has today announced its headline sponsorship package of GHS 50,000 for the 15th Business Week of the KNUST School of Business.



Additionally, the Bank has donated state-of-the-art digital presentation equipment to facilitate teaching and learning activities in the institution’s new lecture auditoriums.



This sponsorship aligns to the Bank’s digital agenda. Making the announcement during a presentation at the KNUST Business School, Yvonne Gyebi, Head, Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank said, “As a brand that is “Here for good”, the Bank is committed to promoting social and economic development in the communities in which we operate.



Since the KNUST Business Week is known for highlighting issues that affect the socio-economic growth of our country, we are happy to partner with you”.



“We also hope that the state-of-the-art digital presentation equipment the Bank has donated will play a great role in supporting the institution to tap into the potential of technology as the world settles in the ‘new digital normal’ that has been occasioned by the COVID pandemic”, she added.



Standard Chartered Bank started its digital transformation in 2015 with its top priority being to simplify banking through innovative digital solutions like SC Mobile App, a fully digital bank on mobile launched in 2019, which allows customers to seamlessly transact virtually at any time.



Receiving the donations from Standard Chartered Bank, Professor Rita Dickson, Vice Chancellor, KNUST said, “I would like to express my appreciation to the Management of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Ltd who have supported the University in diverse ways over the years.



I am happy to confirm and announce that the Bank has agreed to be the headline sponsor for the Business Week of the KNUST School of Business.



Additionally, we are receiving state-of-the-art digital presentation equipment to facilitate teaching and learning in our new lecture auditoriums.



As the oldest Bank in Ghana, Standard Chartered continues to support diverse sectors of the economy including education and they by their actions and interventions continue to truly live their brand promise – “Here for good” by the many other initiatives they continue support the communities in which the Bank operates,” she added,



Standard Chartered is a proud supporter of the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development and is committed to play its role in addressing issues raised in Goals 4 & 10: Quality Education and Reduced Inequalities.



The Bank provides products and services to individuals and companies to drive local, regional and global economic development and job creation.

