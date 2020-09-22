Press Releases of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Standard Chartered Bank named ‘World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank 2020’ in Ghana by Global Finance Magazine

Yvonne Fosua Gyebi

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has been named the World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank in Ghana by the Global Finance Magazine for the 8th consecutive year.



This was announced as Global Finance unveiled the World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa during the Global Finance Awards 2020, an undisputed authority on the world's leading digital banking service providers.



Commenting on the award, Yvonne Fosua Gyebi, Head, Retail Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “We are proud to have been recognized for our tremendous efforts in providing cutting edge digital banking services to our clients.



Our utmost priority as a bank is to simplify banking for our clients, so we continue to make significant investments in our digital banking platforms and today, our innovative and award winning digital solutions allow clients to transact seamlessly at their convenience.”



In February 2019, Standard Chartered launched a full digital bank on mobile – the Standard Chartered (SC) Mobile App, to provide the best digital lifestyle for clients to meet their banking needs.



The App with enhanced features including full onboarding of new clients in 15 minutes and up to 70 in branch service requests giving back total control to clients while making their banking more convenient.



The integration of additional solutions including wealth management products as fixed income, bonds and treasury bills, mobile money and additional billers has given clients an even more superior banking experience.



The bank recently added the new refer a friend feature where clients can invite friends and family through a unique link to open a digital account and enjoy the benefits.



“With COVID-19 accelerating the pace of digital adoption, we will continue to live up to our brand promise “Here for good” by making strategic investments in technology to augment the bank’s innovative drive and improve on our already existing digital banking platforms,” she added.



Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance Magazine said, “This year, a global pandemic accelerated the transition to digital banking, but forward-thinking banks were already on that road. The Digital Bank Awards hone in on the institutions that are leading the shift toward a new world of banking.”



Winning banks were selected based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.



Standard Chartered at the Regional level also took top honours in the following categories; Most Innovative Digital Bank, Best Integrated Consumer Bank site, Best Online Product offering and Best Information Security and Fraud Management.



This win comes on the backdrop of the recent Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 that recognized Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited as Africa’s Best Bank for Transformation.

