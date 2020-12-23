Press Releases of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank clients to win bountiful rewards in it’s SC Mobile Season of Surprises Campaign

Clients of Standard Chartered Bank have a fine opportunity to end this year on a high following the unusual experience of Covid-19 pandemic.



The Bank has lined up a list of goodies in it's Season of Surprises to put smiles on the faces of its customers this festive period.



One customer stands the chance of driving home a brand new sleek Citroen C5 Aircross from Silver Star Auto –the ultimate prize—while there will be loads of other exciting goodies to light up the world of lucky customers in this season of surprises.



Also, from now till the end of the year, customers could get the opportunity to fill up the fuel tanks or a chance to go 60-seconds free shopping at Shoprite.



To stand a chance, new customers would have to download the SC Mobile App from either the Google Playstore or the Appstore and make a deposit of GHS200.



For already existing clients, they just have to make a deposit of at least GHS200 to be eligible.



SC Mobile allows clients to open an account within 15minutes on the mobile banking app. Apart from making local and international money transfers, SC Mobile has a groundbreaking feature that allows clients to access a variety of financial services from within any social or messaging platform without having to open the Banking app with the “SC Keyboard”.



SC Mobile has won numerous awards in the Digital Banking space locally and internationally. Recently, it was adjudged the Best Banking App at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA)

