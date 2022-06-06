Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC reinforces commitment to lead with purpose

Business News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

The bank also commits to a set of stands to address some of the world’s most critical issues such as economic participation, climate change, and sustainable growth.



Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, today held the 52nd Annual General Meeting to present the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 to its shareholders.



The results demonstrate a trend of sustainable and profitable growth with a healthy and sufficiently diversified balance sheet that generates attractive returns. The Bank posted strong return metrics, delivering value to its shareholders.



Commenting on the 2021 results, Board Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Kumah said: “Overall, our financial results show evidence of strong underlying business resilience in the face of uncertainty and a bank that is tracking very well against its medium-term financial and social targets. The bank remains profitable, highly liquid, and well-capitalized.”



The board declared dividend on ordinary shares of GH¢1.84 per share culminating in GH¢247.9m. This represents 23.2% of the bank’s total income for 2021.



The bank reinforced its commitment to lead with purpose using its unique capacity to connect the capital, people, ideas, and best practices, both locally and globally. Further, the bank revealed a set of stands to help address societal challenges such as lifting economic participation, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and supporting a fairer model for globalization.



Commenting on these commitments, Chief Executive, Mansa Nettey said, given the Bank’s sustained performance and delivery of shareholder value, we will continue to be guided by our purpose and connect our strategy with opportunities to drive growth and deliver our societal ambitions”.



The bank also reported the following results:



1. Operating income grew by 5 percent from GH¢1.02 billion to GH¢1.07 billion.



2. Operating expenses increased by 33 percent from GH¢288 million to GH¢382 million due to non-repeat of provision release for Global Business Services costs which suppressed 2020 costs, investments to ensure the seamless work-from-home arrangement, and the impact of inflation on general operating costs.



3. Loan impairment eased from a provision of GH¢59 million in 2020 to a recovery of GH¢6 million in 2021 aided primarily by provision release on legacy non-performing assets.



4. Profit before tax subsequently ended at GH¢695 million, up 3 percent year-on-year.



5. Return on equity was 26.6 percent compared to the prior year of 32.6 percent.



6. Return on net own funds was also 28.7 percent compared to 35.3 percent recorded in 2020.



7. Earnings per share (EPS) was at GH¢3.23 against GH¢3.54 recorded for the prior year.



8. Capital adequacy ratio of 33.4 percent was well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5 percent.



Chief Financial Officer, Albert Asante, commented, “As a bank, we will continue to ensure returns on capital remains very strong for our shareholders. Our Bank maintained a highly liquid and adequately capitalized balance sheet which is well-positioned to seize opportunities within the market.”



During the period under review, the bank marked its 125th anniversary, a significant milestone for the bank which began its operations in 1896 and has since been at the forefront of financial development in Ghana.



For the last twelve and a half decades, the bank has put its capital behind opportunities to support the socio-economic development of Ghana, serving

the people and businesses which drive economic growth.