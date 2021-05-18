Stanbic employees support children of Village of Hope

Press Releases of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

The finance department of Stanbic Bank Ghana as part of their annual Corporate Social Engagements, visited the Village of Hope orphanage in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central region.



The team presented an amount of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 20,000.00), assorted drinks, foodstuffs and toiletries to the management of the center to support the day-to-day running of the home and contribute towards payment of fees of the orphanage’s university students. The staff also promised to procure living room furniture set for the seven (7) homes within the ‘village’.



Receiving the cheque and items, Managing Director of the Hope Children's Village, Mr. Kwaku Sarkodie, expressed his profound appreciation to Stanbic Bank and implored corporate Ghana to emulate Stanbic Bank’s example.



“We currently have 43 children at various tertiary institutions, 51 in the senior High Schools and 139 children in the basic schools. The cost of feeding, educating and giving health care are the major challenges we face as an orphanage.



As an organization that depends solely on donations, we cannot shoulder this huge cost without the support of churches, corporate bodies, individuals, and groups. This gesture is essentially timely and appreciable; we’re extremely grateful. May God almighty continue to bless Stanbic Bank and replenish you for being heralds of hope,” said Mr. Sarkodie.



The Village of Hope, according to Mr Sarkodie, exists to nurture needy children in a holistic manner, to provide excellent secondary-level health care services, and to educate students to excel in character, scholarship, service and leadership to transform the world.



Victor Yeboah-Manu, Chief Finance Officer of Stanbic Bank who presented the cheque and items to the Village of Hope team noted that the donation forms part of the Bank’s core culture to support the general wellbeing of people in communities the bank operates.



“We are extremely concerned about the welfare of our stakeholders and the people around us. Education/social life, we believe should not be the privilege of the few, but a right; that is why we took this step to ease the burden of fees payment and contribute to the healthy and productive lives of these little ones.



I particularly have been touched by the way the home is managed and feel these children really need and deserve a safe place to grow”, he said.



After 25 years of saving lives and serving humanity, the Village of Hope continues to give hope to over 1000 children in the seven ministries of the entity: Hope Children’s Village, Church of Christ Children’s Home, Hope Training Institute, Hope Christian Hospital, Hope Christian Academy, Hope Christian School and Hope College.



There are 7 residential children’s homes where the physical, emotional, nutritional and spiritual needs of 599 children are being provided for every day.



The Stanbic Finance department has over the years provided support for selected special needs educational centres, including the Dzorwulu Special School.



