Press Releases of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Stanbic Bank

Stanbic digitizes banking service requests for clients

Eugene Ocansey, Head Channels, Stanbic Bank

Ghana’s leading digital and innovation bank, Stanbic Bank, has revamped its systems to make all banking service requests accessible through its digital banking platforms. As a result, customers of the bank can make all their service requests via the bank’s various online banking channels rather than visiting a branch.



The enhanced platforms include, Stanbic Bank ATMs, the Virtual Branch, the Stanbic Mobile App, USSD Mobile Banking available at *715#, Slydepay and the Enhanced Virtual Assistance (EVA).



Through these platforms, clients can generate their statements, do balance enquiries, have a 360° view of all accounts, make payments and transfers to Stanbic accounts or any bank in Ghana, make multiple payments, have future dated payment options, standing orders, account modifications, request for cheque books, stop cheque and renew fixed deposits.



Others include request for a bank certified cheque, switch mailing addresses, stop cards, bulk file uploads, access mini statements, send money to mobile money wallets, pay bills, complete service requests, do instant account opening, get forex rates, locate nearest branch or ATM, make product or service enquiries, access your accounts when outside the country if you activate international roaming, check your last five transactions and make beneficiary payments.



Speaking on these digital innovations, Head of Customer Channels at Stanbic Bank, Eugene Ocansey, said the innovations are in response to the needs and demands of the times. “These measures have been deliberately put in place to ensure that our customers and clients can have access to the bank and have all their service requests attended to, while they remain safe at home.



The need for accessing a physical branch to have one’s banking needs addressed has been addressed with these deliberate and innovative measures”, Eugene Ocansey said.



Stanbic Bank and its parent company, Standard Bank Group, have been acknowledged globally for leveraging the benefits of technology and digitization to enhance quality service delivery.



The Euromoney Excellence Awards, 2020 recognized Standard Bank as the best investment bank, best bank for transactions services and best bank for wealth management for upgrading its systems from manual to digital in a bid to provide seamless banking services.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.