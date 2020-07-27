Press Releases of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank holds special virtual conference for MSMES

The Webinar hosted by Kosi Yankey-Ayeh

Ghana’s leading digital and innovation bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana, has organized a special virtual conference for Ghanaian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



The Webinar, which was held under the theme “Building Agility in the COVID-19 Era”, hosted the Executive Director of the National Board Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Kosi Yankey-Ayeh and Head of Evaluation and Registration at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Percy Adomako-Agyekum.



According to Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the NBSSI recognizes the distress of MSMEs during this period and their primary concern as a government agency during this pandemic is to provide technical and financial support to MSMEs to ensure that they survive COVID-19 and grow into viable businesses.



“Considering the mandate and work of the NBSSI, now is the time for us to respond to the call to action to support MSMEs in Ghana. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, NBSSI has initiated and rolled out some programmes and projects that are geared towards providing relief support to MSMEs across Ghana”, Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh said.



She further said that, MSMEs must recognize the opportunities available to them and take advantage of the crisis to build resilient businesses and ensure that they are positioned as strategic partners in Ghana’s development post the COVID-19 pandemic.



On his part, Percy Adomako-Agyekum, mentioned that within the framework of the prevailing circumstances, the FDA has had to review its systems to include virtual facility inspection and expedited safety checks to ensure that MSMEs get their authorizations in time.



“We’ve shrunk our processes without compromising on safety and our facility inspection procedure has been reviewed to include virtual inspection so industries can operate without delays”, he said.



While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both larger firms and MSMEs, the impact on MSMEs is especially severe due to their higher levels of vulnerability and lower resilience. In Ghana, MSMEs have been documented as the backbone of the economy contributing over 70 per cent of the country’s GDP.



Unfortunately, they are the ones hit hardest by the fall-out of the pandemic.

Solutions are therefore needed to give them the support they need to survive and continue to contribute to the economy.



It is within this context that Stanbic Bank Ghana has put together a series of webinars targeted specifically at MSMEs to provide them with the necessary tools and advisory support to enable them thrive beyond the pandemic.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.