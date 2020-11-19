Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic Bank Ghana is back to CIMG Bank of the Year

Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Marketing and Communications, Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Ghana has, for the second year running, been named the CIMG Bank of the Year at this year’s CIMG awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra. The award was in recognition of Stanbic Bank’s consistency in creating value for their clients beyond the financial services that the bank provides.



The citation presented to Stanbic Bank for the award read “Your evaluators looked at the vision statement that showcased you as being not just a bank, but also, focused on looking beyond the financial outcome of your clients to create more value socially, economically and environmentally. The year under review also saw you introduce some very innovative products, notably, MobiCash and Africa China Agent Proposition (ACAP)”.



“Your MobiCash, especially, proved to be a major enabler for businesses as it made it much convenient to move bulk cash without hassle. You were recognized by the Global Finance Magazine (2019), as having the most innovative digital product in the cash management sector”, the citation noted.



The citation further mentioned that “Notably your CSR contributions in the areas of health, education and other strategic areas have changed and transformed lives, and also endeared many Ghanaians to what you stand for…You have for the second touched the soft spot of our evaluators with your exploits and they duly confer on Stanbic Bank the CIMG Bank of the Year, 2019”.



Speaking on the significance of the award, Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank dedicated the award to staff of the bank as well as the bank’s clients and customers.



“It is a moment of pride for us to be receiving this coveted award for the second time running. It is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our staff to excellence and giving our clients and customers value beyond financial services. We are also grateful to all those who do business with the bank and have remained loyal to us over the years.”



The CIMG Awards, which is in its 31st year, celebrates the captains of industries and experts across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy. The event honours and recognizes businesses and institutions who achieve excellence in their marketing communications endeavours and whose performance impacts positively on society and the world at large.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.