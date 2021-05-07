You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 07Article 1254778

Stanbic Bank Ghana

Stanbic 22nd AGM held

Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited successfully held its 22nd Annual General Meeting on Friday May 7, 2021.

Shareholders met to conduct the necessary statutory business after a 10- day injunction placed on the AGM by a minority shareholder elapsed on Wednesday May 5.

Stanbic Bank reaffirms its dedication to its primary business of serving customers and journeying with clients and communities to realize their dreams, by providing best-in-class financial services, solutions and opportunities.

It Can Be!

