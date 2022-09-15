Stalled factories under 1D1F to resume soon – MP assures

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Construction works on some of the stalled factories, under the government’s One-District One-Factory (1D1F) projects across the country will resume soon.



Many of the factories have experienced funding shortages and the government is working hard to draw resources from the Exim Bank for work to resume.



Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, Freda Prempeh made this known when she inspected the Tanoso Brick and Tile factory under the 1D1F in the region.



She indicated that the government had prioritised the 1D1F programme and was determined and committed to facilitate the completion of the factories across the country to boost industrial drive.



“The programme has the potential to create jobs and wealth for the youth and to boost the national economic growth and development and residents in the catchment area of such projects should exercise restraint since they will be completed by the end of the year.



“The government has not abandoned the programme but prioritising them due to lack of funding even though contractors have not been on site the government is determined and committed to have them completed,” Dr Prempeh noted.



According to her, the project was 60 per cent complete, on completion the factory would create 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the area, and the construction of the administration blocks created job opportunities for1, 800 locals.



Freda Prempeh disclosed that machines and other equipment for the factory were ready in Italy and expressed the hope that the Exim Bank would release funds to the government by the close of 2022 so that they would be installed within the first quarter of 2023.



“The large deposit of clay in the Tanoso enclave places the enterprise in a competitive position to contribute positively towards construction of affordable housing for Ghanaians and on completion, the factory is expected to use raw materials to produce durable products such as bricks, roofing tiles, terracotta, wall tiles and panels to promote the local construction industry,” she assured.