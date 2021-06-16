Stakeholders to dialogue on role of Development Bank

Business News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Inmpact Investing Ghana (IIGh) will on Thursday, June 17, 2021, hold the first-ever public Dialogue Series on Financing for Development.



The forum, dubbed “What is the Role of the Development Bank in Ghana’s Economic Transformation?” will also seek to address some niggling questions on the minds of Ghanaians such as; “Will the development bank actually enable Ghanaians to access financing to grow their businesses? Will the capital be patient and at affordable terms. How do they position themselves to benefit from these activities and how can citizens hold the government accountable to deliver the promised results? It is these questions that this first financing for Development Forum will seek to address.”



The dialogue will feature a presentation by a leading expert in the field of development financing, an expert from the Ministry of Finance, a young entrepreneur and members of the financial services sector in Ghana.



The event will be held from 10am to 11.30am via zoom.



Some speakers at the event include; Alex Asiedu, Impact Investment Ghana (IIG), Sampson Akligoh, Ministry of Finance and Nora Bannerman-Abbot, – Sleek Garments Export Ltd & ASICT.



Dr. Richmond Atuahene, Banking Consultant and Jerry Parkes, Ghana Venture Capital Association.



The goal of the forum will is to;



Explain in very simple terms what a national development bank is, their successes and failures and what would be needed for a development bank to succeed in Ghana.



Explain in very simple terms the current set-up of the development bank that is to launch soon in Ghana and how it has been structured to avoid the failures of the past and position it for success.



Outline the needs of MSMEs and how the development bank will lead to financial products that meet their needs. Understand how MSMEs can position themselves to access this support.



The new National Development Bank or the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) is a wholesale and non-deposit taking bank which will increase access to long-term finance and boost job creation for thousands of businesses in key sectors, including agribusiness, manufacturing, ICT tourism and other services across Ghana.



The Development Bank is also expected to transform long-term business financing in local currency.