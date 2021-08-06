Staff of Ghana Supply Company demand immediate removal of MD

Business News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some staff of the Ghana Supply Company Limited are demanding the immediate removal of its current Managing Director, Jawol Binapadam Abraham.



The staff of the company in a petition letter to the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) cited Jawol Abraham’s inability to properly manage the affairs of the state-owned entity.



The petition letter sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that Jawol Abraham has in the last four years, serving as Managing Director, worsened the working conditions of the company and thus retrogressed the affairs of the GSCL.



“We the Staff of Ghana Supply Company Limited (GSCL) were in high spirits upon receiving the news of the appointment of a new Managing Director in April 2017. Indeed, we were hopeful that there would be a positive turn around in the company’s fortunes and GSCL would once again become an enviable State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) while contributing to the achievement of His Excellency the President’s agenda.”



“It however appears that currently, while other SOE’s have experienced major transformation and improvements, GSCL is rather retrogressing and we are therefore calling on the Government to intervene before the company collapses.”



“It is our highest plea that a capable and competent Managing Director is appointed to take over and steer the affairs of the organization as per all indications, we the staff have lost confidence in the current Managing Director”, portions of the petition read in the part.



Aside from its call on SIGA to remove the Managing Director Jawol Abraham, staff of GSCL also called on President Akufo-Addo to also ensure the MD was immediately relieved of his duties as matter of urgency citing a disregard for procurement rules and financial malfeasance.



“For the past 15 months, our Airport Branch’s truck broke down and per the invoice for repairs, the cost is estimated around GH¢15,000.00 to 20,000.00. However, despite the numerous requests for the truck to be repaired as it is a means of generating revenue for the company through haulage, the Managing Director has rather acquired a personal truck, and without regard for any procurement processes has instructed that the truck be used and subsequently, monies generated from its use should be paid to him.”



“This has indeed led to a huge decline in the company’s revenue. Monies which ordinarily would have been generated by the company from haulage are now going into one man’s pocket. We are of the opinion that this is a wanton breach of procurement processes and a clear conflict of interest.”



“For the above reasons and many more, the entire staff of GSCL is calling on His Excellency to ensure that the Managing Director is removed from office immediately”, they pleaded.



“We are of the firm opinion that His Excellency the President has the Men who can achieve stellar results when given the mandate to steer the affairs of the company. We wish to reiterate that the Managing Director has failed in managing the organization in a way that resonates with His Excellency the President’s developmental agenda.”



Read the petition letter below:







