Staff involved in siphoning of fuel from boom truck identified, probe begins - ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana has noted that the staff involved in the alleged siphoning of fuel from its boom truck with the registration number GV 2474-14 has been identified.



It explained that the identified staffer is a driver stationed at the regional office in Cape Coast.



The power distribution company has however launched investigations into the matter in line with its disciplinary procedure.



In a press release sighted GhanaWeb Business, it said, “The Management of ECG’s attention has been drawn to a TV3 publication of a viral video showing the siphoning of fuel from an ECG boom truck. The staff involved in the alleged siphoning of fuel from the ECG boom truck, with registration number GV 2474-14, has been identified as a driver stationed at the regional office of ECG in Cape Coast.”



“A full-scale investigation has commenced in line with our disciplinary procedure,” it added.



ECG encouraged Ghanaians to report wrongdoings of staff to ensure better service delivery across the country.



