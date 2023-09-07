St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre receives prestigious Fertility Hospital Brand of the Year

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre has achieved the remarkable distinction of being named the Fertility Hospital Brand of the Year at the recently concluded Ghana Corporate Brands Awards in Accra.



This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon the hospital for its outstanding contributions to advancing the digitization agenda in healthcare.



The Ghana Corporate Brands Awards is an annual event organized by Maven Communications to celebrate and recognize corporate entities that have demonstrated excellence in branding.



This year's theme, "Digital Horizons: Celebrating Ghana’s Corporate Brands Charting a Path to Technology Excellence," underscored the importance of embracing technology in corporate branding.



Prior to receiving this esteemed award, St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre celebrated its 10th anniversary.



The commemoration was graced by Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency and Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee.



The event marked a decade of exceptional healthcare delivery by St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre.



Maame Yaa Antwi, the hospital's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), shared an inspiring narrative of the hospital's growth journey.



She highlighted how the institution transformed from serving just 18 clients per month to now attending to over 3,000 clients per month.



Maame Yaa Antwi emphasized that the hospital's unwavering commitment to patient-centered care has been the cornerstone of its rapid growth and sustained success over the years.



In her own words, "I would say the secret has been patient-centeredness. We believe in customer experience management, whereby we see to the patients at their very point of need. We make sure that we show empathy when it comes to patients, such that when the patients leave, they end up coming back to reuse the service."



