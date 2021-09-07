Springfield-ENI unitisation impasse will be resolved – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to resolve the ongoing impasse between indigenous oil exploration firm, Springfield Exploration Production and ENI SpA Exploration-Ghana.



The two entities were, in 2019, directed by the Energy Ministry to hold unitisation talks of oil fields after an independent study conducted by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) showed that the two oil blocks were connected. ENI subsequently resisted the directive citing there is no sign of oil in the Afina oil block.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, responding to a request made by the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, to address the impasse, pointed he was not pleased by the developments in the matter which is currently a subject of arbitration.



“I am still very upset that matters we have been discussing have become the subject of arbitration with notice of arbitration coming in. But I want to assure you that we would continue to discuss and find an amicable solution – therefore let me say that the request by the President of the Nzemamanle Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, is a request that sits very well with me and I will be doing my very best to make sure it happens,” he assured.



The president further added he has had separate deliberations with the two parties towards finding an amicable solution to resolve the impasse without litigation.