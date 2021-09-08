Springfield-ENI impasse: Credible data will strengthen Ghana’s case at Tribunal Court – Dr Sulemana

Business News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana's case at a London Tribunal will be strengthened through accurate and credible data



• This is the view of Petroleum Expert, Dr. Yusif Sulemana



• Springfield E&P and ENI SpA have been at an impasse over unitisation talks



The Government of Ghana has been urged to tackle a suit filed by Italian oil and gas company, Eni SpA with accurate and credible data over a unitisation of oil fields impasse.



Springfield Exploration & Production and ENI SpA Exploration have been unable to hold unitisation talks after a directive was issued back in 2019 by the Energy Ministry requesting the oil firms to unitise the Sankofa offshore oil field and Afina oil block operated by Springfield E&P.



Eni SpA subsequently resisted the directive citing there is no sign of oil in the Afina oil block discovery.



Dr Yusif Sulemana however, believes accurate data will strengthen Ghana’s case at the London Court where the suit has been filed with government set to prepare its defence.



“At the end of the day, it is data that will speak. If government of Ghana is preparing defense, they should just make sure that they have credible data from the side of Springfield to buttress that these two fields are actually struggling because in this case, there are various stages that has to go through,” Dr Sulemana told Joy Business.



“An independent body must be set up to examine, to probe the matter. And if it should be proven beyond reasonable doubt that the companies are not struggling, then Ghana is going to be a laughing stock," he added.



President Akufo-Addo on the other hand has expressed his displeasure over the unitisation impasse which has been ongoing for close to a year now but pledged the matter will be resolved amicably to avoid litigation.



“I am still very upset that matters we have been discussing have become the subject of arbitration with notice of arbitration coming in. But I want to assure you that we would continue to discuss and find an amicable solution,” the president said during a just ended tour of the Western Region last week.