Springboard Hangout set to air on e.TV Ghana

Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Author and speaker Comfort Ocran is set to host the Springboard Hangout on e.TV Ghana beginning Sunday, 25th April 2021.



The hour-long show, which will air from 5pm-6pm every Sunday, will focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, building resilience, multiple streams of income and other critical personal development areas relevant in this fast-paced and technology-driven world.



There will be one-on-one sessions engaging leaders about their journey to inspire the young people of Ghana.



The interactive show will allow viewers to interact with the host and e.TV Ghana on social media @etvghana and @comfortocrana (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and WhatsApp on 0544315161.



Programmes Manager of e.TV Ghana, Nosisa Doe, speaking on the new addition to the station’s programming, noted, “people know Springboard as a platform that has connected many students, professionals and business leaders across the globe. e.TV Ghana is poised to partner with this initiative to reach and engage an even wider audience. We are positive that this action will impact the lives of many businesses and families.”



Comfort Ocran, on her part, expressed her elation at this partnership with e.TV Ghana and said, “I am delighted to partner e.TV Ghana to bring gripping content from the Springboard Hangout to television.



This partnership enhances our reach and efforts to help many take action and control of their future, a path we have pursued for many years. Join me on e.tv Ghana, and let’s develop and learn from industry leaders while having fun at the same time.”



The Springboard Hangout is an initiative of the Springboard Road Show Foundation under the leadership of Albert & Comfort Ocran, promoters of the annual Springboard Road Show and other youth development and mentoring initiatives.