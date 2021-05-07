Spoiling ‘Mama’ at Achimota Mall this Mothers’ Day

Press Releases of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Achimota Mall

With barely 48 hours to go, Achimota Mall has announced it has stumbled onto a new recipe for appreciating, pampering and literally spoiling mothers, during this year’s Mothers’ Day celebration.



Achimota Retail Centre (Achimota Mall) management says a superb blend of special body care treatment for mother, a series of exciting experiential engagements and some well-tailored giveaways should be enough to make this year’s Mother’s Day an indelible occasion for any mother.



The mall has been busy all weeklong ‘perfecting the recipe’, and setting up to deliver what the Marketing Manager, Kobby Ampong, describes as ‘a lifetime treat for all our mothers’.



“The recipe is unique…..an extended version of what Mother’s Day celebrations normally look like. This year, following all the anxieties and stress, brought by the COVID pandemic, we are giving our patrons and their families a therapeutic recreational package that should turn things around for everyone – especially our dear mothers,” Ampong told journalists in an interview.



In what appeared to be a sneak line-up of what will happen at the Centre on Mother’s Day and beyond, the Marketing Manager said, during the next couple of weeks, starting from this weekend, the mall’s ambience will switch to that of a pleasantly soothing family setting, generated by classic DJ music, special gourmet offering from food vendors, cultural shows, eye-popping magical and comic shows, acrobatic displays and Kizomba dance demonstrations,” Kobby Ampong told journalists in an interview.



“On Mother’s Day itself, we will look out for five lucky mothers for special recognition and attention. Could be anybody’s mother, but we will take over the spoiling business, and this will include offering them respective full-body massage sessions, courtesy of our massage experts, Body Basics and give them gifts of fabrics from MV Accessories,” he disclosed.



He further disclosed that special rewards have been reserved for patrons who will be picked randomly for displaying exciting photographs of themselves and their mother along with a special message of appreciation for mother in front of their favourite ARC shop, or at a special Mother’s Day Photobooth.



“Every mother in Accra is entitled to be part of this exceptional Mothers’ Day episode,” Ampong said, adding that the least a mother and child may take home is a souvenir photo memorabilia of a good time with family, which every mother visiting the mall (and their relations) can take at the special Mothers’ Day Photo Booth designed and erected for the purpose.



Located at Dome, off the Accra-Nsawam highway, Achimota Retail Centre, popularly known by patrons as ‘the Achimota Mall’ has brought modern, secured one-stop shopping to the south-eastern quarter of the capital since 2015 and now serves diverse social categories from almost a dozen adjoining communities in the Ga East Municipal Area.



The Centre is anchored by the popular food store chain, Shoprite and the general merchandise retailer, Game and offers customers an appealing variety of tenant mix comprising both international and Ghanaian brands with offerings in different retail categories including, fashion and clothing, electronics, grocery and a range of alluring delicatessen and eateries.



