Spio-Garbrah gets top global post for Africa

Business News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has a new appointment



• ECO has appointed him President for Africa



• In this capacity, he is supposed to work to expand the visibility of the company



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has been appointed as the President for Africa and the Global Managing Director of the global trade finance body, ECO Capacity Exchange (ECO), headquartered in the UK.



This was announced through a statement signed by James Fierro, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ECO, and sighted by GhanaWeb.



The CEO praised him as a renowned Ghanaian who joins the organization after gaining international credibility through numerous high-level global appointments.



“The UK-headquartered Global ECO Capacity Exchange (ECO), announces the appointment of Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as its President for Africa and Global Managing Director.



“The ECO digital economy financing solution introduces a transformational economic innovation capable of unlocking immense value from the world’s abundance of underutilized capacity, enabling material economic growth at scale,” the statement read in part.



Spio-Garbrah, among other things will be expected to expand the physical presence of the company in Africa starting from Accra.



“Mr. Fierro states that among the first tasks that Ekwow Spio-Garbrah is helping ECO with, is the establishment of the company’s physical presence in some targeted African countries. This is to begin with the creation of an ECO operational hub in Accra, Ghana, where the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has been established.



“Mr. Spio-Garbrah is also involved in the planning for some initial visits by ECO delegations to several African countries to introduce the ECO solution to governments and to public and private enterprises in countries which are candidates for the establishment of ECO Hubs and centres of competency,” the statement said.



See the full statement below:



