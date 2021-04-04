Spend your long Easter weekend with TV3

Press Releases of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Your favourite television station, TV3 is leaving no opportunity to bring you the best of content each day this Easter weekend. From Good Friday till Easter Monday, your television screen will be lit with one interesting show after another.



Some of the shows lined up to be broadcast each day are as below.



Good Friday Shows:



New Day (6am to 10am) – start your Easter holidays with your favourite weekday morning show and share in the exciting Easter stories from around the country with your regular hosts Johnnie Hughes, Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee



Calvary Hour Pt 1 (10am to 11am) – first part of the specially curated content made of music, goodwill messages and special Easter related scriptures readings



The Good Friday Broadcast (11am to 12pm) – a specially packaged and globally broadcast Christion show of music and Easter message from The Pulse in the United States of America.



Talented Kidz (1pm to 3pm) – a two hour entertaining show of singing, poetry and spoken word recitals, comedic performances, dancing and acrobatic performances from talented young children competing for the grand prize in the episode 8 of 12th edition of the popular kids reality show



Walking With Jesus (3pm to 6pm) – a five-part discipleship series filmed in and for Africa. The story takes place in an African village where the chief and his people learn about Jesus and how to follow him.

Showbiz 360 (8:30pm to 10pm) – a specially produced Easter edition of music, comedy, drama and supercharged entertainment with host Giovani Caleb and his guests.



News, Dramas & Soaps, Music and More – the shows will be interspersed with News Shows (Midday Live, News 360, News @10 and News Briefs), Dramas & Soaps such as A Place In Your Heart and Efie Wura as well as Music Shows such as 3Tunes and excerpts from Date Rush.



Holy Saturday Shows:



The Key Points (7am to 10am) – start your Holy Saturday morning with the eloquent Lawyer Abena Tabi as she seeks answers from news makers and subject matter specialists on the most topical current affairs topics of the week



Calvary Hour Pt 2 (10am to 11am) – second part of the specially curated content made of music, goodwill messages and special Easter related scriptures readings



Simply Showbiz (11am to 12pm) – a special Holy Saturday edition of the popular entertainment punditry show that will focus on the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations release. The show will be hosted by Chrystal Kwame Aryee with blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, artiste manager, George Britton and journalist and pundit, Dan Lartey showing up as guests.



Life of Jesus (1pm to 2pm) – a very interesting and entertaining full length feature film portraying the life of Jesus Christ as written by His disciple John.



The Day Show (3pm to 4pm) – the queen of television lifestyle shows, Berla Mundi will make your Holy Saturday afternoon very interesting with another episode of The Day Show, which focuses on and the social support needed for victims of any of the conditions known as Mental Health.



VGMA Nominee Announcement (hourly from 11am to 4pm and 8pm to 10pm) – the organisers and board of the VGMA will release the nominees for the 22nd edition of the popular music awards show with an hourly announcement of some of the categories from 11am to 4pm and a virtually event of the reminder from 8pm. Stay tuned to TV3 to find out if your favourite artiste or song will be in any of categories.



News, Music and More – the shows will be interspersed with News Shows (Midday Live and News 360) and other shows, such as Time With Celebrities (4pm), Music Shows such as 3Tunes and excerpts from Date Rush.

Resurrection Day Shows:



Morning Church Services – start your Easter day with church services and sermons, including Fundamental Hour (6am), Treasurers of Wisdom (6:30am), Voice of Eagle (7am) and International Christian Gospel Church (ICGC) from 7:30am to 9am.



Calvary Hour Pt 3 (9am to 10am) – third part of the specially curated content made of music, goodwill messages and special Easter related scriptures readings.



Today’s Woman (3pm to 4pm) – another interesting and inspiring show with the elegant host, Michelle Attoh having tête-à-têtes with another group of Women on the rise in their respective chosen careers.



Talented Kidz (4pm to 6pm) – a two hour entertaining show of singing, poetry and spoken word recitals, comedic performances, dancing and acrobatic performances from talented young children competing for the grand prize in the episode 9 of 12th edition of the popular kids reality show



Date Rush Reunion (8pm to 10pm) – the final installment of the season 4 of Date Rush will come to you live from Adesa We as those who had dates on the show will be back with Giovani and Anita to tell their stories of whether their dates developed into relationships or they fell off.



News, Music and More – the shows will be interspersed with News Shows (Midday Live and News 360) and other shows, such as Time With Dr. Otabil (6pm), Music Shows such as 3Tunes and Black Money Love Omnibus from 10:30pm.



Easter Monday:



New Day (6am to 10am) – end your Easter holidays with your favourite weekday morning show and share in the exciting post-Easter stories from around the country with stand-in hosts doing turpsy turvy



Blockbuster Easter Movie: Ride Along (1pm to 3pm) – Ben, a security guard, is in love with police officer James Payton's sister. In order to win his future brother-in-law's heart, Ben rides along with him on a 24-hour patrol trip to Atlanta.



Blockbuster Easter Movie: Ride Along 2 (3pm to 5pm)– James takes Ben along to pull the plug on a drug racket involving an influential businessman, Antonio Pope. However, with Ben's wedding day approaching, the two have little time to expose the crime.



Blockbuster Easter Movie: Les Miserables (5pm to 7pm)– Jean Valjean, a prisoner, breaks parole in order to start life anew. He soon becomes the caretaker of a young girl but his past comes back to catch up with him.



Black Money Love (8pm to 9pm)– continue to watch the 41st episode of the award winning popular Turkish drama on Easter Monday night. The story of Omar, a police officer who loses his fiancé to a suspicious death and he won't stop until he uncovers the truth continues on TV3.



Sports Station (9pm to 10pm)– the top of the table clash between Leicester City and Manchester City as well as the mid-table clash between Arsenal and Liverpool will lead the review of matches in the in the leagues of Europe, domestic and across the world in the popular Monday night sports show on TV3.



News, Music and More – the shows will be interspersed with News Shows (Midday Live and News 360) and other shows, such as Calvary Hour, Local Movie and Music Shows such as 3Tunes.



