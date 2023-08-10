Special Prosecutor discovers $5m, GH¢48m in Prudential Bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah

Business News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed details of money found during a search at the Abelemkpe residence of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to recent documents from the OSP, the investigation team found a cash amount of US$590,000 and GH¢2,730,000 at the same residence of the former minister of state.



Documents from the OSP further showed huge amounts of cash discovered in the two bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah, lodged at Prudential Bank and Societe Generale Ghana Bank.



The OSP disclosed that it found $5 million and GH¢48 million in the Prudential Bank accounts of the former minister, while it found GH¢1 million in investments and a cash sum GH¢700,000 in her Societe Generale account.



The said amounts in the bank accounts have since been frozen by the OSP while the physical cash found at her residence have also been seized to assist ongoing investigations into the matter.



Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has set Thursday, August 17, 2023, in order to rule on the confirmation or otherwise of the freezing of these bank accounts belonging to Cecilia Dapaah.



The embattled former minister has been in the spotlight following an alleged theft that occurred in her Abelemkpe residence in Accra.



Her house helps are accused of having stolen monies in excess of one million dollars and other valuables belonging to her and her husband at home.



The OSP’s investigation into the former minister’s affairs is separate and different from the investigations by the police and the office of the Attorney General.



The OSP is investigating the minister for corruption and corruption-related offences while the AG and police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



