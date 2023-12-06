Speaker forms ad-hoc committee to investigate delayed funds of Gold Coast Fund customers

Business News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has formed a special committee to probe the non-payment of customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund, despite budgetary allocations.



The decision comes in response to a petition submitted by customers of the defunct fund, and presented to Parliament by Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central.



Mr Ayariga, emphasising the impact of the delay on affected customers, urged the House to swiftly address the issue on behalf of constituents.



“I wish to present a petition by customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.



Mr Speaker, pursuant to Order 76 (3), I move that the petition be read, and I also move that by Order 76(3) that the petition be referred to a committee pursuant to Order 191 of our Standing Orders which deals with the constitution of special or adhoc committees to look into matters referred to it by Mr Speaker.”



Subsequently, the Speaker suggested the members of the committee and encouraged them to initiate their work promptly.



“I, therefore, establish a committee to receive the petition to investigate and report to the House. I will propose that the committee, chaired by Joe Ghartey, and the other members, include Nii Lante Vandapuije, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Kwasi Ameyaw Kyeremeh and two technical experts. They are Dr Theophilus Acheampong and Anthonio Kisseh,” Speaker Bagbin.