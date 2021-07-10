Speaker directs Parliamentary Committee to probe security concerns of MoMo agents

Business News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament has been directed to conduct a probe on security-related concerns of mobile money merchants in the country.



The directive issued by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah comes on the back of recent robbery attacks on mobile money merchants.



According to the speaker, the committee is expected to propose solutions to the House after it completes its probe.



Reacting to the development after giving a statement before the House last week, Member of Parliament for Alfred Okoe Vanderpujie called for rigorous protection of mobile money merchants and vendors.



“Undoubtedly, the business has made life easier for both senders and receivers. Today, from anywhere, one can send and receive money instantly,” he told Citi News monitored by GhanaWeb



“Behind this exciting news of growth in the mobile money business, armed robbers have made vendors a constant target of criminal attacks. Hardly does a month go by without a report of an attack on a mobile money vendor,” he bemoaned.



“Government has to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” Okoe Vanderpujie reiterated.



Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Evans Otumfuo in June this year disclosed that over 200 mobile money vendors had been subjected to attacks in the first half of 2021.



According to him, the association had records of violent crimes against members ranging from armed attacks, acid baths, gunshots incidents among other crimes that have left members deformed in some cases.



