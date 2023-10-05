Spat of words between BoG Governor, Minority couldn’t come at a worse time – Bright Simons

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI-Africa, Bright Simons, has said the current happenings in Ghana’s economic and political scene do not send a good message to the International Monetary Fund as the country is expecting to receive the second tranche of the $3 billion loan soon.



According to him, the exchange of words between the opposition MPs and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana comes at a bad time.



“The spat of words between Ghana's Central Bank governor & Opposition MPs (he calls them 'hooligans') couldn't have come at a worse time. With govt struggling to convince the IMF to sign off on the $600m tranche before they leave town rather than later in DC, such scenes don't help,” he wrote on X.



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana after Minority MPs staged a protest on October 3, 2023, to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Dr. Ernest Addison criticized the opposition lawmakers for their recent demonstration describing it as "completely unnecessary”.



He added that he would not resign as demanded by the Minority MPs.



Meanwhile, the team from the International Monetary Fund is currently in the country to assess the economic performance since the receipt of the first tranche of the $3 billion loan.



SSD/NOQ



