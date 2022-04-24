Spare Parts dealers at Abossey Okai to be relocated to Automotive Village at Afienya

Business News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abossey Okai contributes massively to transport industry in this country, Minister



22,000 spare parts dealers to be relocated to Afienya



Abossey Okai spare parts market choked, Henry Quartey



Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has stated that as part of the “New Face of Greater Accra region” project, spare parts dealers at the Abossey Okai Spare parts center will be relocated to Afienya in the Greater Accra region as part of the West Africa Automotive Village or Hub project.



This is a move to transform Accra into a modernized and attractive destination in Africa.



The West Africa Automobile Village when completed is expected to host 22,000 spare parts dealers at Afienya in the Greater Accra region whiles creating mixed development where automotive technology interacts with innovation, business, education, and residence in the most coherent manner.



Also, about 40,000 artisans and businesses among others will benefit from various job opportunities.



“We are looking at what we call the West Africa Automobile Hub. The Abossey Okai is just around the corner here; it’s been there for over 30, 40 years and that is the brain of Ghana’s automobile industry in terms of spare parts and all that. Today they’ve outlived the space, usefulness, and purpose”.



“As we speak, we have 5,000 permanent shops in Abossey Okai and about 17,000 temporary businesses like ‘table top’. Put together, you are talking about 22,000 people doing business at Abossey Okai. The place is super choked, but they contribute a lot to the transport industry in this country. So, the initiative and the idea for that matter is to create a new hub for them at Afienya”, he mentioned.



Meanwhile, discussions are already ongoing between the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to release between 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land for the project.



“The RCC is talking with the Ministry of Lands and we have been assured 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land. We are almost done with the processes. Now over there we will transform the way they have done businesses in the last 30 years.”



“This is open for investments to be done and is intended to create jobs not only for the people or the citizenry of this country. But remember that Ghana is signed to the ECOWAS protocol…free movement of goods and persons. So this is to link [the West Africa Automotive Hub] to the West Africa region in terms of business”, he explained.



“Therefore, when investing you are not looking at the population of Ghana, but looking at West Africa in its entirety because the idea is to make Ghana the gateway”, he added.



President of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dr. Humphrey Ayim Darke, stated that his hope is for the project to be successful, devoid of any political interferences.



“We were inspired by his [Henry Quartey] vision and drive to transform the capital city [Accra]. His zeal was well manifested and demonstrated by his works, and a clear example of these works is the famous Agbobloshie episode. Yes, it was a remarkable achievement. We are determined to extend our support to his vision, plans, and programmes to attain this set goal.”



“Our final prayer is that as we chart and traverse this path, we pray against political interference. We also pray against excessive self-interest to give away to development, so that your vision and your impacts will be real.