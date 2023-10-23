Spanish, Italian airlines apply to fly directly to Ghana - Deputy Transport Minister

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Tampuli, has disclosed that some international airlines have sent their applications to fly directly to Ghana - Kotoka International Airport.



Making this known at the 90 years celebrations of Air France at the residence of the French Ambassador to Ghana, the Deputy Minister of Transport said, “We have received applications from Spain and Italy in terms of airlines wanting to fly directly to Accra.”



Touching on the ongoing works at the Kumasi International Airport, the minister said, government has expedited works on the Kumasi International Airport to accommodate airlines once their applications were approved.



“The work on aviation infrastructure is only targeted at the Kumasi Airport, but all the regional facilities as well as Kotoka International Airport...We are also targeting work at Domestic terminals as well,” the Deputy Minister of Transport said.



Hassan Tampuli further said government was committed to making Ghana the hub for regional operations, international airlines and passenger travels.



Currently, Kotoka International Airport hosts 23 international and regional flights.



On the domestic front, Ghana has three domestic airlines — Africa World Airlines (AWA), PassionAir, and GIAN AIR.



