South Africa to partner Ghana in addressing housing delivery

Business News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Human Settlements-South Africa have jointly declared their intent to collaborate on driving development in the critical fields of housing, human settlements and urban development in both countries. This, according to both countries, signals an affirmation of commitments by Ghana and South Africa toward addressing the complex challenges of housing and human settlements.



This came to light when South Africa’s Minister for Housing and Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi (MP), held a bilateral meeting in Accra with the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP).



The South African minister is on an official visit to the country as part of efforts to further strengthen ties and chart a new path while exploring avenues for collaboration in the areas of housing delivery and development of human settlements between the two countries.



The visit by Minister Kubayi comes on the back of fruitful discussions previously held between the two sector-ministers in Poland and South Africa which laid the foundation for exploring collaborations, particularly in enhancing the institutional framework for delivery of housing in both countries.



In his welcome remarks, Asenso-Boakye indicated that the complexities involved in housing delivery require not only urgent attention but also innovative solutions dictated by mutual commitment from governments.



“Our joint efforts in pressing issues of slum-upgrading, improving informal settlements and the lives of those who inhabit them, can have profound impacts on the well-being and living conditions for a significant portion of our populations,” Ghana’s sector-minister noted.



On her part, Minister Kubayi said South Africa’s government stands ready to commit in a new partnership that will work out how to resolve the many myriads of problems in both countries’ housing delivery.



“To us, this partnership and commitments also include sharing experiences, knowledge and best practices in the housing sectors of our countries; and how we can practicalise the implementation of what we seek to accomplish,” Minister Kubayi added.



Minister Kubayi and her delegation are expected to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as partake other engagements; notably, a business session to be hosted by the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC) for housing sector players from both countries.