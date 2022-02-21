Songor Salt project has created jobs for youth, community development - Queen Mother

Business News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Electrochem granted 15-year mining lease by Parliament



Songor Salt project to produce two million metric tonnes of salt annually



Political interference of project will hamper development - Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I



The Queen Mother of Adibiawe of Ada in the Greater Accra region, Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, has lauded the ongoing works of the Songor Salt project as key for creating employment in the Ada community.



According to her, the exploration of salt which is being undertaken by Electrochem Ghana Limited on the Songor Lagoon has already improved livelihoods and community development hence growing tensions and political interference amid the project will hamper development.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Krokroo Morning show, Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I underscored the importance of the project and called for unity to prevail.



“The importance of this lagoon is very vital for the development of this town. This lagoon has been here with us for over 40 years and for government to provide a mining lease to explore the salt resource in the Songor Lagoon and surrounding communities is very laudable and good economically,” the queen mother said.



“This project will, in turn, create more jobs for the youth and bring development to our communities and so it's very important that political interference amid this project is avoided,” she added.



The queen mother continued, “It is important to note that irrespective of the political party in power, the Songor project is for the benefit of all living in this community and not just for a specific government as suggested by some.”



The Queen Mother further commended Electrochem for creating a community fund to support indigenes particularly women of the community as well as plans instituted for responsible mining practices aimed at protecting the environment.



“As part Electrochem’s commitment to the larger Ada community, it has instituted a support fund with an amount of GH¢3,000,000 interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to expand their various businesses.”



“I am part of the youth, but have been given the nod to be a Queen Mother and this is the time we have to accept projects that will develop our state for generations yet unborn to also benefit because Ada is lagging behind in terms of development,” the Queen Mother added.



Since the commencement of the project, some members of the Ada community have been at loggerheads over the project.



Meanwhile, in October 2020, Parliament granted a 15-year mining lease to Electrochem Ghana Limited to explore the salt resource in the Songor Lagoon and surrounding communities.



The company has projected to produce two million metric tonnes of salt annually in the long term.



So far, the Ada Songor Salt project is said to have produced 60,000 tonnes of salt in 2020.



General Manager of Electrochem Ghana Limited, David Cameron had earlier said the company was on track to produce over 200,000 tonnes by the end of 2021 after investing over US$50 million into the project.