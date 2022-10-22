Some traders are thieves, they’re using economic hardship to rob Ghanaians - Prophet

Business News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

The Founder and General Overseer of the Power Embassy Church believe that some traders and businesses are taking advantage of the economic crisis to rob Ghanaians.



Prophet Prince Osei Kofi expressed concern that some people are raising the prices of goods unreasonably and blaming it on the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar.



Prophet Osei Kofi used his own experience as an example, stating that he purchased a bucket of paint only to discover that the price changed every day.



He posited that the cost of a bucket of paint had risen dramatically.



“Things are bad, but Ghanaians are thieves as well.” I purchased paint for Ghc510. The next day, it was GHC645, and just yesterday, it was Ghc760. POP cement was 70 cedis before being raised to 80 cedis. It was only yesterday that it was relocated to Ghc105. The cement bag is now selling for Ghc80. These are the factors that led to the 1980s coup. But we no longer live in those times. People are taking advantage of the situation to rob Ghanaians. Everyone has set their own price.



The fuel pumps have been adjusted. People are taking advantage of Ghanaians’ economic woes.”



He also advised our leaders to address the people’s concerns, despite the fact that they are global.



He stated that prayer cannot solve our economic problems because the leaders in charge of the economy lack the necessary skills.



