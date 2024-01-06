Some big men, Menzgold customers have been paid by EOCO - Maurice Ampaw alleges

Business News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

While several customers of Menzgold have not received their locked-up funds, a selected few, including influential people in society have received their monies through disbursements made by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Convener of Proud Menzgold Customers, Maurice Ampaw, has asserted.



He attributed his claim to the facts presented in court.



Addressing the press on Friday, January 5, 2024, Maurice Ampaw said customers waiting for their locked-up funds can equally be paid without necessarily waiting for the judgement in court on the NAM1 case.



“A lot of our customers have been paid. It is evident in the facts of the court of competent jurisdiction... The fact of the case is that, a lot of our customers have received their investments. The big men have taken theirs and others have been paid by EOCO so why do you think that when others without the court process have received their money. Then we sit down and say we are waiting for the court to finish...” he said.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw stressed that his group, Proud Menzgold Customers, are not interested in the suit against the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership, Nana Appiah Mensah, as he might be either acquitted and discharged or serve a jail term.



Both scenarios, the convener of Proud Menzgold Customers said, will not lead to the retrieval of their locked-up cash.



He, therefore, called on the government, especially Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to come to their aid by ensuring that NAM1’s investments in Dubai are retrieved to settle the debts owed Menzgold customers.



Maurice Ampaw added that customers will vote massively for him if he is able to accomplish this task.



