Some Ghanaians used to pay taxes with dud cheques - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah discloses

Business News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information, says digitilization is the way forward for Ghana.



He urged the citizenry to support the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government's digitilization programmes as it will help curb corruption and other economic cankers.



He noted that, due to the digital initiatives by the government, some economic issues have been resolved; thereby citing how the government has improved the country's tax system using technology.



Hon. Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that, before the introduction of digitalization, some Ghanaians used to issue dud cheques to pay their taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



According to him, but for the government's digital interventions, the GRA would have continued not receiving the required taxes because the dud cheques used by some Ghanaians showed empty bank accounts were given to the Authority.



''Some Ghanaians used to issue dud cheque to pay their tax. They deceitfully write a cheque, knowing there is no money in his/her account, to the Ghana Revenue Authority. So, when you ask Ghana Revenue Authority, they will tell you that one problem they were facing was people using dud cheques," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



''Today, because of Ghana.gov that we have introduced which is a common platform to do a number of government services, today, we don't receive cheque for such payments. It is online, so it's direct payment from your account. You can pay via MoMo or through your bank account. So, the revenue mobilization to government has increased," he commended the President and Vice President for their transformative vision for the economy.



