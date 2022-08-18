Solving unemployment is a shared responsibility – Ag. Chief Labour Officer

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Acting Chief Labour Officer of the Labour Department of the Youth Employment Agency(YEA), Alexander Awotwi, has stated that Ghana’s unemployment issues can be addressed when there is a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.



According to him, the government has made commendable efforts to address the menace and should be supported to solve the country’s problem.



Speaking at the Green Edition of the Ghana Job Fair, Awotwi noted that the Labour department is working to train and equip the youth with the requisite skills needed to make them employable.



“Unemployment and underemployment are global issues that have been alluded to and Ghana as a nation is not spared from this phenomenon. The government’s effort is not in doubt; however, it cannot resolve this issue confronting us alone that is why I believe job creation is a shared responsibility.

Because we need the collaboration of all partners to solve the issue of unemployment confronting our numerous jobless youths.”



Ghana has 12% youth unemployment despite major investments by the government toward employment promotion.



The Ghana Job Fair is targeted toward highlighting alternate paths to employment, i.e., Ecopreneurship(self-employment) as well as training jobseekers to ensure that they are well equipped to meet the needs of employers.



Targeted groups are groups of unemployed persons including employees who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates who could be contemplating travelling abroad for “greener pastures” and returning Ghanaian migrants who may consider self-employment to reintegrate into their communities.



The fair is in partnership with the Ghanaian-German Centre for Job, migration and Reintegration(GGC), the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations’ labour department, the Youth Employment Agency(YEA) and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana.







