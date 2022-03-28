Solutions that we want for Africa should come from us as Africans – Entrepreneur

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

An entrepreneur at the just ended 40 under 40 Africa awards has stated that Africa needs to be able to create solutions to the problems it faces.



Adjudged winner of the Best Among Equals category, Shakemore Timburwa said the award is a good platform to project Africa’s potential to the rest of the world.



“This gives us the spirit of union that we are looking for as Africans. This gives us the right to become the African that we want to become. It’s given us the narrative to create the Africa that we want which is a united Africa. Problems that we have in Africa, the solutions should predominantly come from us.”



He lauded the establishment of the event, stating it will help to unearth the talents and potentials that many young Africans have.



The maiden edition of the Forty Under 40 Africa came off on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra -Ghana.



The event was organized by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana, and the Ministry of Arts and Culture.



Attended by dignitaries from about 16 African countries with about 65 nominees, the awards sought to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



