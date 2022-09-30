‘Software glitches at ECG a reminder to Ghanaian leaders to think critically’ – Bright Simons

Business News of Friday, 30 September 2022

A Vice-President of IMANI-Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that the recent glitches the Electricity Company of Ghana is facing regarding prepaid meters are evidence that the government must not put all its eggs in one basket.



In a Twitter post on September 30, 2022, he noted that keeping all services in one card will lead to problems when technical hitches occur.



He said: “By the way, the software glitches at ECG are a reminder to Ghanaian leaders to THINK CRITICALLY as they continue to push this flawed idea of centralizing all civic services in one Ghana Card database. Should a zero-day or ransomware exploits occur, the country will shut down!”



For the past three days, consumers have been left stranded due to technical hitches the Electricity Company of Ghana is facing.



This has led to the disruption of the activities of both households and businesses.



Scores of customers have been spotted at various ECG retail shops in a bid to buy prepaid electricity.



The Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) has assured customers that the commission is working closely with the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) to resolve utility service struggles.



The ECG announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that it is facing a technical challenge that has affected its prepaid metering systems. The electricity service provider said the challenge has interrupted the purchase of electricity credit.



The PURC, in a statement also issued on Thursday, said that the commission has noticed the concerns raised regarding vending problems and promised to work with the ECG to find a quick resolution to the matter.



"The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission(PURC) has noticed with concern, challenges experienced in vending, by consumers on ECash and PNS Metering Systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG). The Commission is closely monitoring the situation and in full discussions with the service provider to address the issues," the statement read.



