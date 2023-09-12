You are here: HomeBusiness2023 09 12Article 1842542

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users react to smart WC selling for GH¢360,000

Social media has been reacting to the viral video Social media has been reacting to the viral video

Social media users have been reacting to a viral video where a smart water closet is being sold on the Ghanaian market.

Users on the X platform have been left bemused at the selling price of the WC, which is pegged around GH¢360,000 after it was shared media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

One user on the platform called Ibrahim Issifu, on his part, has questioned the actual price tag of the WC after he conducted a search online which showed that the water closet sells at $9,937,50 [GH¢113,770.44], a rather stark difference from the price being quoted in Ghana.

“We dey kill wana sef too much, see profit margin,” Issifu lamented.

Other users on the platform have likened the development to a money laundering scheme and have put into question the actual target market for the product.

Some users have also made mockery of the features associated with the WC, which include WiFi, motion sensor and among others.

