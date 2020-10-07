Press Releases of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Social Ghana CEO scoops '40 Under 40' award in digital media category

Yanfo Hackman receiving 40 Under 40 Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Social Ghana, Yanfo Hackman has been recognized at the 40 Under 40 Awards for his creative and strategic digital experience leadership qualities. The event was held on the 25th of September 2020 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.



The 40 Under 40 Awards, endorsed by the Ministry of Business Development and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), aims to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 at this year’s edition, 43 awards were handed out to 40 nominees who have risen up in their respective companies or industries as a result of their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



The keynote speaker, Minister of Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal noted that the youth are key to accelerating socio-economic development in Ghana, especially in light of COVID-19 where innovation and entrepreneurship are paramount to rebuilding.



Under Mr. Hackman’s leadership Social Ghana has grown in prominence in the last year, following successful management of the social media platforms of FanMilk brands in Ghana and Nigeria, including FanYogo, SuperYogo, FanChoco and FanIce.



In recent months his company has added more brands to their rich portfolio which includes Gino Max, Hollard Insurance, Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design, Sankofa Foods, and The United Nations, providing unequivocal results by managing all digital channels.



Speaking after the event, Mr. Hackman expressed his delight at the award but stressed that it was very much a team effort. “I would not have been recognized without my amazing creative team.



They are the engine of everything we do as an agency, and the work they have done in the last few years speaks for itself. I’m proud of my team and even more proud that the hard work has been acknowledged.”



He also noted the responsibility of the creative industry in general in boosting economic development of the country. “Our generation of creatives is the most important in our history, and we’re setting the pace with some amazing world-class work that any market would be proud of.



We’re inspired by the classic ads we saw growing up, and we’ve raised the standard. Being recognized for work in this space is encouraging, and we can only aim higher. We’re a nation of incredibly talented creative thinkers and I hope many more like me will be acknowledged in years to come.”



Yanfo Hackman founded Social Ghana in 2013, and this represents their second achievement in the space of 12 months after they were awarded Digital Agency of the Year at the 2019 Africa Digital Awards.



Social Ghana have worked with a range of prestigious clients including Melcom, Royal Senchi, Latex Foam, Jaguar Land Rover, FanMilk, Ghana Home Loans and Goldkey. Last year, he was invited to speak at Facebook’s annual Africa conference held in Nairobi, Kenya.









