Socharart Ensemble to shake Ashanti Region with 'Dark Side' choreography

The performance is a fusion of African contemporary and traditional dance forms

Beginning mid-March 2020, COVID-19 pandemic forced isolation and nixing of public events and performances on us due to social distancing requirements.



As President Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on physical venues, Socharart Ensemble is proud to present its first choreography show of the year titled, “Dark Side”.



The performance is choreographed by Julius Yaw Quansah and produced by special arrangements with Alliance Francaise-Kumasi and Ashanti Poetry Records Inc.



The dance which is a fusion of African contemporary and traditional forms is set to whet the appetite of audiences and major stakeholders.



“Dark Side”, tells a true story of an awful experience that happened among colleagues at the same work environment. In some way, it looked like a gameplay – “You do me, I do you”. The story is enacted through body movements, gestures and expressions in general. It involves live singing, captivating poetry recitals and energetic live drumming of traditional instruments.



Discovering the inner forces of dance-making has never been a stress-free undertaking for choreographers. Not too many artists have explored this area as deeply as the artistic director – a professional traditional and modern dance artist and gifted art teacher.



With assemblage of a fantastic variety of styles from extremely talented choreographers and dancers, “Dark Side” is a must-watch performance.



Watch the performance at the Alliance Francaise, Kumasi on the 13th of November. Rate is FREE, but donations are encouraged.



However, conveniently confirm your attendance by texting your name and phone number to hotlines 0247441122, or WhatsApp 0203690549. Present the confirmation text that will be sent to you at the gate for entry.



All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed.





