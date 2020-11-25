Press Releases of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Soccabet

Soccabet partners with Fashion Connect Africa in their 1 million masks project

The donation was made in partnership with Fashion Connect Africa to support the underserved

Ghana's leading offline and online betting outlet Soccabet, made a mass donation of facemasks to people in Nsawam and Winneba on Tuesday November 24, 2020.



The donation was made in partnership with Fashion Connect Africa as a way to help some of the peri-urban communities in the Eastern and Central Regions to fight the deadly pandemic coronavirus.



Research has consistently shown that most people in these communities do not have access to PPE’s to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Pandemic, and this is why Soccabet decided to support the effort of Fashion Connect Africa 1 Million Masks Project to ensure that safety covers are provided for the underserved in our country.



Thousands of Soccabet branded facemasks were distributed to drivers, hawkers, 'mates', market women and some chiefs at the major bus terminals in Nsawam and Winneba to ensure, the people in these underprivileged communities get to protect themselves as Ghana approaches the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Faced with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become necessary to support measures and protocols that will protect individuals, especially those in the rural and underserved communities during the electioneering process by providing these Soccabet branded facemasks.



This initiative is a CSR contribution by Soccabet Ghana in collaboration with Fashion Connect Africa Ltd. This kind of partnership has continued to act as a major private sector intervention in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.







