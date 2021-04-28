Press Releases of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Soccabet Ghana

Team Soccabet continues with the Soccabet out and about series.

This interaction is to pick the thoughts of fans on current sports events and their favourite athletes.



Episode two happened at the Madina Artificial Turf.



We picked thoughts of fans on:



1. The 2021 Carabao Cup final.



2. A retired footballer they would love to see play again.



3. The famous Kangaroo goal celebration of the Black Stars at the AFCON 2008.



Watch the video below:



