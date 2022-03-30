SoNA 2022: First phase of local vaccine production to start in January 2024 – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo addresses the nation



Government to establish national vaccine institute



Several lessons learnt from outbreak of global pandemic, Akufo-Addo



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the first phase of local vaccine production to commence in January 2024.



This, he said, comes after government set up a presidential vaccine manufacturing committee to look for ways to bridge the deficiency in vaccine production in the country after the outbreak of COVID-19.



While addressing the nation in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, President Akufo-Addo noted that a bill will be presented before the House for the approval of the establishment of a national vaccine institute.



He said, “Mr Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024."



“A Bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute," he added.



President Akufo-Addo stated that several lessons have been learnt from the global pandemic - coronavirus, including being self-sufficient.



