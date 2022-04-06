You are here: HomeBusiness2022 04 06Article 1508741

Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#SmartGhana, #BawumiaSpeaks trends ahead of April 7 lecture

Dr. Bawumia to speak on the economy on April 7

He will speak at an event scheduled to take place at Cape Coast

Bawumia defends focus on digitization, says it’s tied to economic management

Government handles and pro-government voices on social media have been sharing content on digitization as a prelude to the much-awaited speech on the economy by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Most of the tweets outline the digital initiatives government has undertaken over the years hyping the role the Vice President has played in them.

From the issuance of the Ghana Card to the Digital Address System, the GPS app to the Ghana Interbank Payment Settlement Systems Limited through to the GRA Taxpayer’s portal and the ghana.gov platforms; Bawumia’s role is highlighted with the #SmartGhana hashtag.

In March this year, Bawumia’s spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako confirmed that the veep will break his silence on the economy.

Following worsening effects on the Ghanaian economy, including price hikes on fuel and basic commodities and depreciation of the Cedi, there have been calls on the Vice President – as head of government’s Economic Management Team – to address the issues publicly.

“The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will speak next month, in April 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues,” he said at the time.

Government has admitted to economic challenges affecting the citizenry but the explanation has been that a multiplicity of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to the economic meltdown across the globe, thus Ghana was not an exception.

Critics of the Vice President, especially members of the opposition NDC, have incessantly demanded that the Vice President breaks his silence on the worsening economic conditions in the country.

Dr. Boako had earlier rejected claims that Dr. Bawumia was shying away from commenting on the current challenges plaguing the economy, particularly the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.



