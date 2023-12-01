Smart solutions needed for sustainable food security in 24-hour economy – Mahama to farmers

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said Ghana needs smart solutions to ensure sustainable food security in a 24-hour economy.



In a message on Farmers' Day - Friday, 1 December 2023 - Mr Mahama said: "As we celebrate our farmers today, we must acknowledge the need for smart solutions within a 24-hour economy to ensure sustainable food security for our nation".



He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is "dedicated to bringing back the joy of farming and revolutionizing the agricultural sector", adding: "We aim to achieve food self-sufficiency through a policy that supports large-scale commercial agricultural production".



The NDC flagbearer explained: "This will be propelled by a robust cooperative system that will benefit from farmers' service centres established nationwide to drive access to agricultural credit and inputs".



Also, Mr Mahama said: "We will introduce agro-processing units in all regions to add value to our agricultural products and create more opportunities for all farmers".



He noted that "establishing agricultural processing plants will target crops such as palm, cashew, groundnuts, cotton, coffee, cocoa, soya, cassava, shea nuts, cereals, ginger, spices, cut flowers, fruits, and horticultural products".



This year’s farmers' day is themed, 'Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience', which Mr Mahama said: "highlights the importance of innovation and resilience in agriculture".



Mr Mahama assured farmers that the next NDC government will "prioritize their welfare and work tirelessly to ensure they have the necessary resources and support to thrive".



"Our farmers are the backbone of our economy, and we will continue to invest in their success", he said, saying: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ghanaian farmers on this special day".