Smart Port and Electronic Cargo tracking letter fake – Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance has asked shippers and importers to ignore a letter purported to have been sent from the Ministry with the headline “Re-enhancing Shipping Data Collection and Management in Ghana through Smart Port and Electronic Cargo Tracking”.



According to the letter, from September 15, 2023, all shipments to Ghana, including transit shipments are required to obtain an Electronic Cargo Transit number (ECTN/SPN) and submit it to Antaser Afrique BVBA for verification.



The Ministry said the shippers and stakeholders must note that the letter and its content are fake and should be ignored.



In a statement on October 31, 2023, the finance ministry expressed appreciation to shipping agents and stakeholders who prompted them on the purported letter, assuring them to inform the public of any government’s intended new tax policy.



“We thank all stakeholders who alerted us and made enquiries and wish to assure them that, as is done with all policies, extensive consultation will be done with relevant stakeholders whenever government wishes to introduce a new policy or tax,” parts of the statement read.



