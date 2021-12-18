Business News of Saturday, 18 December 2021
2021-12-18
'Sleazy allocation of GH¢242 million for E-levy services quashed' – Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu
North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the allocation of GH¢242milion E-levy services has been expunged from the budget.
He said the deal has been totally removed, quashed in a tweet on December 18, 2021.
Parliament on Friday December 17 passed the appropriation bill but did not consider the E-levy.
The consideration of the e-levy has been shifted to Monday when the Finance Committee sits.
The introduction of the levy met resistance from the opposition lawmakers in Parliament
The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
, said that his side in Parliament
would not support the policy proposal because it serves as a disincentive for the growth of the digital economy.
Speaking at a post-budget workshop in Ho on Saturday November 20, he said “Mr Speaker, understandably, we see that the Minister of Finance seeks to introduce some measures including the now popularly declared e-levy or digital levy as some have quite named it.
“Mr Speaker, our concern is whether the e-levy itself is not and will not be a disincentive to the growth of the digital economy in our country. We are convinced that the e-levy may as well even be a disincentive to investment and a disincentive to private sector development in our country. We in the minority may not and will not support government with the introduction of that particular e-levy . We are unable to build national consensus on that particular matter.”