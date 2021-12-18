'Sleazy allocation of GH¢242 million for E-levy services quashed' – Ablakwa

Business News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that the allocation of GH¢242milion E-levy services has been expunged from the budget.



He said the deal has been totally removed, quashed in a tweet on December 18, 2021.



Parliament on Friday December 17 passed the appropriation bill but did not consider the E-levy.



The consideration of the e-levy has been shifted to Monday when the Finance Committee sits.



