Skilled Artisans Project to add value to lives of 10,000 artisans – GNPC Foundation

Business News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artisan trainees across the country begin technical examinations



6,050 artisans so far offered skills training, entrepreneurial support



Government equips National Vocational Training Institutions



Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dominic Eduah, has said the Skilled Artisans Project (SAP) seeks to impact the lives of some 10,000 artisans across the country.



According to him, the ongoing implementation of the project will add value to the lives of youth artisans in Ghana; offering them an opportunity to improve their crafts and become economically capable.



Addressing journalists during a working visit, Dominic Eduah explained that although some tertiary graduates are benefitting from various scholarship schemes of the foundation, it deems it necessary to offer support and training to young artisans.



“These artisans want to learn, acquire a skill and own their own businesses and they take a lot of pride in that...We started out the Skilled Artisans Project some two years ago but COVID-19 became a bit of a distraction but we are continuing this year [2022],” he said.



“…So far, we’ve been able to assist 6,050 artisans out of the 10,000 target we set out some three years ago and we hope that by the close of this year, we [GNPC Foundation] will be able to achieve our target through impacting the lives of 10,000 artisans,” Mr. Eduah stated.



The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation added that the artisan trainees following their selection processes have been taken through key aspects of their training such as; bookkeeping, securing loans and other relevant standards and entrepreneurial skills.







Meanwhile, the GNPC Foundation is currently providing support to some 341 artisans drawn from across the Greater Accra region who are sitting for the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) proficiency exams.



The move forms part of the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s livelihood empowering program implemented to assist with training and equipping of young artisans across the country with vocational skills and tools needed to improve their livelihoods and economic wellbeing.



The examination, which commenced on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 across various NVTI designated centers across the region is expected to end on Friday, February 4, 2022.



The 2021 SAP began with the registration and enrollment of trainee artisans in 6 regions namely; Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Central, Western and Western North regions.



The artisans have undergone refresher training in various vocational skills such as plumbing, fashion, carpentry, auto-mechanics, general electrical, and aluminium fabrication among others.



The examination is aimed at ensuring that Artisans meet the standardization requirements and qualification of their respective skill areas as well as increasing their suitability for job placements and requisite know-how to start their own businesses.



GNPC SAP remains one of the strategies designed and implemented by the GNPC Foundation in collaboration with Aseda Foundation.